ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A report is scheduled to be released on the health effects of the people who lived near the site of the world’s first atomic bomb test.
The Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium will release the health assessment report Friday on residents of a historic Hispanic village of Tularosa near the Trinity Test in the New Mexico desert.
Scientists working in the secret city of Los Alamos, New Mexico, developed the atomic bomb as part of the Manhattan Project. The bomb was tested in a stretch of desert near towns with Hispanic and Native American residents.
Tularosa residents say many of those living in the area weren’t told about the dangers and suffered rare forms of cancer. They say they want acknowledgment and compensation from the U.S. government.
