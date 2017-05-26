BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — The spokesman for the Libyan health ministry says a total of 28 people have been killed and over 130 wounded in intense fighting between militias in the capital, Tripoli.
Anwar Nasr told The Associated Press that most of the injuries were sustained from the gun battles among rival militias in Tripoli on Friday.
The fighting started in the early morning among different militias vying for power, among them militias aligned with the U.N.-brokered government and others.
According to Hashim Bishr, a former security official, 23 of those killed were militiamen affiliated to the U.N.-backed government.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle once again nation’s fastest-growing big city; population exceeds 700,000 | FYI Guy
- 2 Bellevue High students investigated in alleged rape of 14-year-old girl at Yarrow Point party
- Amazon opens Seattle grocery pickup sites to Prime members
- Despite 'good visit' with Colin Kaepernick, Seahawks may not be done in search for backup QB
- This Seattle bar just made Esquire’s ‘24 Best Bars in America'
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.