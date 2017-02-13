SATTAHIP, Thailand (AP) — The head of the U.S. Pacific Command is touting Washington’s “deep and enduring commitment” to Thailand.
Adm. Harry B. Harris spoke Tuesday at a naval base outside Bangkok as the U.S. and Thailand held their annual Cobra Gold joint military exercises.
Harris is the highest-ranking American official to attend the exercises since Thailand’s 2014 coup.
The U.S. is vying with an increasingly powerful China for regional influence in Asia.
