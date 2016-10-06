MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Residents have barred HBO from filming at a Minneapolis high-rise apartment building for what the company describes as a Somali-American family drama series.
Minneapolis Public Housing Authority had provisionally approved the filming of “Mogadishu, Minnesota” outside the Cedar-Riverside area building if residents agreed and would be paid location fees.
But MPR News (http://bit.ly/2e5fBxJ ) reports that the residents voted against the move Wednesday night, citing the potential disruption to their daily lives and concerns that Somali Americans would be portrayed in a negative light.
The show’s writer, Somali-Canadian musician K’naan, said in a statement that the show “intends to look behind the generalizations and assumptions to reveal the truth about what daily life is like for Muslim Americans.”
The company will still shoot at about a dozen other locations in Minneapolis.
Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org
