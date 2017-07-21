Hawaii's tourism industry is worried that visitors might be scared away by the state Emergency Management Agency, which is making plans to educate residents and visitors about what to do in the event of a North Korean missile attack.

Hawaii is trying to create a preparedness plan for dealing with the possibility of a North Korean missile, and people in the state’s tourism industry are not pleased. At all.

Earlier this week, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency announced it would be kicking off a campaign to educate residents and visitors about what to do in the event of a North Korean missile attack, according to Hawaii News Now.

The issue took on urgency after North Korea successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this month that could in theory reach portions of the island state as well as all of Alaska.

Vern Miyagi, the administrator of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, said the current threat posed by a North Korean missile is very low and suggested people view the preparation as just another tool in the state’s bid to have plans and provisions for any potential threat, including missiles, tsunamis and hurricanes.

“We have a responsibility to plan for all hazards,” he said.

More details about the plan are expected to be revealed Friday, but the public-service announcements are expected to advise all to “get inside, stay inside, and stay tuned,” according to Hawaii news sources.

In a statement reported by the Star Advertiser, Charlene Chan, the director of communications for the Hawaii Tourism Authority, said the group supports efforts to prepare for any threat to Hawaii’s welfare. And yet, she continued, “We also know from speaking to our tourism industry partners that if reports are misinterpreted about the State’s need to prepare for an attack, this could lead to travelers and groups staying away from Hawaii. The effect of such a downturn would ultimately be felt by residents who rely on tourism’s success for their livelihood.”

Besides, she said, the threat from North Korea “is a very remote possibility at this time.”

Miyagi, a retired Army general, agreed. He said in April that an attack is “a low probability. … But then, so, we have to keep a lookout for that. That’s why we’re talking about updating the plan. It’s an awakening.

“Know where to go, know what to do, and know when to do it,” he said