HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Supreme Court is affirming a permit to build a solar telescope on a Maui mountain.
Thursday’s ruling denies a challenge by a group seeking to protect the sacredness of Haleakala (hah-leh-AH’-ka-lah). The ruling says the University of Hawaii followed proper procedure for an environmental assessment.
University President David Lassner says he’s pleased.
Last year, eight people were arrested when protesters tried to stop a construction convoy heading to the solar telescope site. Protest leader Kahele Dukelow says opponents are disappointed and considering further action.
Most Read Stories
- Redhook’s owner lays off half of Woodinville brewery production staff
- Archbishop Murphy now 3-0 in forfeits after Granite Falls opts not to play
- First fame then arrest for Saudi teen who chatted up U.S. woman
- Seattle company looks for recruits who will work for a Tesla Model 3
- Seattle home prices still raging despite extra inventory, slow fall season
They hoped the decision would be similar to the court’s ruling last year that invalidated a permit to build a giant telescope on the Big Island’s Mauna Kea. That project has been the focus of more intense protests.
The Maui telescope is scheduled to be operational in 2019.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.