HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials say an Army soldier is dead after the surfboard he was riding was run over by a fishing boat.
The state Department of Land and Natural Resources says the soldier was on a surfboard just outside Waianae Boat Harbor Thursday morning when a 21-foot recreational powerboat leaving the harbor ran over him.
A commercial tour boat helped him back to shore. The soldier was staying at Waianae Rest Camp, an Army facility with recreational beach cabins.
The Honolulu Police Department is investigating. State Department of Land and Natural Resources officials will help with the investigation.
Officials didn’t identify the soldier. He was stationed at Fort Shafter in Honolulu.
