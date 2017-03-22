HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii lawmaker who says she was pressured to give up her leadership post at the statehouse after criticizing President Donald Trump is leaving the Republican Party.

Rep. Beth Fukumoto resigned from the GOP Wednesday because she says its members refuse to oppose racism and sexism.

She’s hoping to become a Democrat but does not know whether the Democratic Party will accept her.

Fukumoto was asked to resign her post as House Minority Leader in February after criticizing Trump in a speech at the Women’s March in Honolulu. She sought feedback from her constituents about leaving the Republicans and says three-quarters of the letters she received supported the move.

Leaders of Hawaii’s Republican and Democratic parties were not immediately available for comment.