HONOLULU (AP) — A group of Hawaii lawmakers is holding a public meeting to discuss conditions in the Hawaii longline fishing fleet.

The meeting on Wednesday follows an Associated Press investigation that found some fishermen have been confined to vessels for years.

A federal loophole allows the foreign men to work but exempts them from most basic labor protections. Many foreign fishermen have to stay on the boats because they are not legally allowed to enter the United States.

State Rep. Kaniela Ing says lawmakers have a duty to deliver accountability and put an end to bad working conditions.

The meeting includes representatives from the Hawaii Longline Association and other fishing groups along with government agencies such as the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Hawaii residents rallied outside the state Capitol to call for better conditions for fishermen. They’re demanding an end to what they call unacceptable living and working conditions.

Over six months, The Associated Press obtained confidential contracts, reviewed dozens of business records and interviewed boat owners, brokers and more than 50 fishermen in Hawaii, Indonesia and San Francisco.

The investigation found men living in squalor on some boats, forced to use buckets instead of toilets, suffering running sores from bed bugs and sometimes lacking sufficient food. It also revealed instances of human trafficking.

The report was part of the AP’s ongoing global look at labor abuses in the fishing industry, stretching from Southeast Asia to America’s own waters.

Last year, the AP reported on fishermen locked in a cage and others buried under fake names on the remote Indonesian island village of Benjina. Their catch was traced to the United States, leading to more than 2,000 slaves being freed.

Federal law requires that U.S. citizens make up 75 percent of the crew on most commercial fishing vessels in America. The fleet in Hawaii has an exemption carved out years ago, largely by lawmakers no longer in office.