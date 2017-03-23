HONOLULU (AP) — The FBI says authorities are aware that the federal judge in Hawaii who ruled against President Donald Trump’s travel ban has received threatening messages.
FBI spokeswoman Michele Ernst said Thursday the agency is aware of reports of threatening messages against U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson and is prepared to help if necessary.
Watson blocked the federal government from enforcing its ban on new visas for people from six mostly Muslim countries and its suspension of the nation’s refugee program. He issued his ruling last week hours before the travel ban was to go into effect.
The U.S. Marshals Service is responsible for protecting federal judicial officials, including judges and prosecutors. The service says marshals don’t discuss specific security measures but does provide additional protection when warranted.
Most Read Stories
- 'I'm amazed tourists ever come back': Your comments on Seattle's poor tourism survey
- UW grants Nathan Hale's Michael Porter Jr. his release from NLI
- Huskies get commitment from Coeur d'Alene 4-star QB Colson Yankoff
- Rare, often fatal, respiratory disease carried by mice — hantavirus — confirmed in King County
- AP Exclusive: Before Trump job, Manafort worked to aid Putin VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.