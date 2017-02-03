HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers are considering decriminalizing prostitution in the Aloha State after House Speaker Joseph Souki introduced a bill.
The proposal also would end a state law that says police officers can’t have sex with prostitutes in the course of investigations.
Transgender activist Tracy Ryan says she’s pushing the bill because transgender women in the sex trade are disproportionately impacted by criminalization laws.
But long-time anti-sex trafficking advocate Kathryn Xian says making selling, promoting or buying sex legal would make it harder to prove violence and abuse in the industry.
Most Read Stories
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Port of Seattle CEO resigns after being placed on unexplained paid leave
- Norwegian Air CEO pledges rock-bottom trans-Atlantic fares with his growing Boeing fleet
Souki says he takes no position on the bill, but he introduced it as a favor to Ryan.
House Majority Leader Scott Saiki says this and a bill to decriminalize marijuana may be part of a push to reduce the prison population.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.