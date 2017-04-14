KEKAHA, Hawaii (AP) — Kauai officials are closing a beach after an apparent shark attack.

The Kauai Fire Department says a male visitor was surfing when he was bit by what bystanders believe was a 12-foot tiger shark Friday morning. He suffered severe leg injuries and was taken to a hospital in Lihue.

Lifeguards are warning surfers and beachgoers to stay out of the water off Kekaha Beach until further notice. They have posted “Shark Sighted” and “No Swimming” signs along the shore.

The man was surfing at a popular surf spot known as Davidson’s at the time of the attack.