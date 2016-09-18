BEAUMONT, Calif. (AP) — Police say a Southern California officer fatally shot a man armed with a hatchet who was approaching drivers near a fast food restaurant drive-thru window.
The Desert Sun reported Sunday (http://desert.sn/2cKDnu9 ) that a Beaumont officer shot the man after he refused to follow police orders.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting.
Officers have not released the identity of the man who was killed or the officer who shot him. The officer has been placed on administrative leave.
The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. No one else was injured.
Information from: The Desert Sun, http://www.mydesert.com/
