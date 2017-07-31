BOSTON (AP) — Harvard Law School apologized Monday after its new alumni directory erroneously listed ousted White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci as dead.

The directory included an asterisk next to Scaramucci’s name indicating that he had been reported dead since the previous edition was released in 2011.

“Regrettably, there is an error in the Harvard Law School alumni directory in the listing for Anthony Scaramucci,” Harvard Law spokeswoman Michelle Deakin said in a statement. “We offer our sincere apologies to Mr. Scaramucci. The error will be corrected in subsequent editions.”

The directory is published every five years and is available only to alumni of the Ivy League law school in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Scaramucci, who left his White House post on Monday after only 11 days on the job, is a 1989 graduate of the law school. He also served as an “expert in residence” there in 2012, according to Harvard Law’s website, offering finance and investment advice to students.

He founded the SkyBridge Capital investment fund in 2005 and later served as a senior official for the U.S. Export-Import Bank before being named communications director for the White House on July 21.

Scaramucci shocked many last week with an expletive-laced interview that targeted then-chief of staff Reince Priebus and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. He later tweeted that he sometimes uses “colorful language” and pledged to refrain.

But on Wednesday, the White House announced his resignation only hours after former Gen. John Kelly was sworn in as President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff.