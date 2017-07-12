CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A Harvard University faculty committee is proposing a ban on all student fraternities, sororities and single-gender clubs.
The proposal would take effect for incoming freshmen in 2018. It aims to ban groups the committee says have had a “pernicious influence on undergraduate life.”
Students found to have violated the rule would face disciplinary action.
The recommendation was announced Wednesday by a committee created in March to study whether new rules could make the Cambridge, Massachusetts, university more inclusive. It’s largely aimed at secretive all-male social clubs, which administrators say have problems with sexual assault and alcohol abuse.
Some all-male clubs have responded to past criticism by allowing women.
The committee says a ban could prevent hazing and alcohol tragedies similar to those seen at other colleges recently.
It’s modeled after similar bans at Williams College and Bowdoin College.