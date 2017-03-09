CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard Law School says it’s breaking from tradition and allowing students to apply using either the Graduate Record Examination or the typical Law School Admissions Test.

Harvard and other law schools have long required applicants to use the LSAT (EL’-sat), while many other graduate programs use the GRE. But in a pilot program starting next fall, Harvard will accept scores from either test.

School officials announced the move this week, saying it’s meant to draw a wider pool of candidates.

Harvard Law Dean Martha Minow says the school is “working to eliminate barriers” as it searches for the most talented candidates.

Harvard is the nation’s second law school to begin accepting the GRE. The University of Arizona started accepting the test last year.