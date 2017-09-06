CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard Law School has installed a memorial honoring slaves who were owned by one of the school’s founders.
The large stone memorial’s plaque says it honors “the enslaved whose labor created wealth that made possible the founding of Harvard Law School.”
It also says, “May we pursue the highest ideals of law and justice in their memory.”
The school was founded in 1817 with money from Isaac Royall Jr., whose wealth came from slave labor on a sugar plantation in Antigua and a Massachusetts farm.
Most Read Stories
- Ash falls like snow in Seattle as wildfires rage in Pacific Northwest WATCH
- Smoky haze settles in Seattle area as wildfires rage in Washington, Oregon WATCH
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Icy spray, heavy pots may have doomed Seattle crab boat Destination, Coast Guard learns
Law dean John Manning said at Tuesday’s unveiling that “to be true to our complicated history, we must also shine a light on what we are not proud of.”
The school last year abandoned a shield modeled after Royall’s family crest after students protested.