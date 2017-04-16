CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — John F. Kennedy’s alma mater is marking the 100th anniversary of the slain president’s birth with a series of talks featuring some of his famous descendants.

Harvard University hosts the John F. Kennedy Centennial Symposium on Thursday. Former U.S. ambassador to Japan, Caroline Kennedy, who is Kennedy’s only surviving child, is among the featured speakers.

U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III of Massachusetts, the grandson of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, is also among the speakers, as is Maria Shriver, a journalist and daughter of the former president’s sister, Eunice Kennedy Shriver.

The daylong series will focus on the late president’s priorities and how they remain relevant today. Kennedy was born May 29, 1917, in Brookline, Massachusetts. He was assassinated in Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 22, 1963.