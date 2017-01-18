PARIS (AP) — A French official says a robber with a hand grenade and an automatic handgun has stolen diamond necklaces and other jewelry from a Harry Winston store in the French Riviera city of Cannes.
Alain Guimbard, a deputy prosecutor in nearby Grasse, said Wednesday that the robber gained entry to the luxury jeweler on the seaside avenue La Croisette by pretending to be a customer.
Guimbard told The Associated Press the robber then forced employees to give him diamond jewelry from a display window and other pieces.
The holdup lasted only a few minutes. Guimbard says the robber escaped and no one was injured.
The stolen merchandise is estimated to be worth 15 million euros ($16 million.)
Harry Winston is a New York-based jeweler that often adorns actresses at the Academy Awards.
