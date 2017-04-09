Share story

LONDON (AP) — Producers of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” hope the play will work its magic at British theater’s Olivier Awards , where it’s nominated in 11 categories including best new play.

Jamie Parker, who plays a grown-up Harry in the stage sequel to J.K. Rowling’s wizarding saga, is nominated for best actor. He’s up against Ian McKellen, Tom Hollander and Ed Harris.

Best-actress nominees include Glenda Jackson for “King Lear” and Ruth Wilson for “Hedda Gabler.”

The movie-inspired comedy “Groundhog Day” has eight nominations, including best new musical, at Britain’s equivalent of Broadway’s Tony Awards.

Kenneth Branagh will be honored for his contribution to theatre during Sunday’s black-tie ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Named for the late actor Laurence Olivier, the prizes honor achievements in London theater, musicals, dance and opera.

