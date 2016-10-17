DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Hard-liners in Iran have released a video showing a detained Iranian-American businessman for the first time since his arrest last October.
The minute-long video, posted Monday by Iran’s judiciary news agency, shows Siamak Namazi amid a montage of clips, including an Iranian drone flying over a U.S. aircraft carrier and American sailors on their knees being detained in January.
The video has no audio other than what sounds like a dramatic film score. It shows Namazi’s U.S. passport, a United Arab Emirates ID card and a clip of him in a conference room, his arms raised at his sides.
Namazi is a son of Baquer Namazi, a former UNICEF representative who once served as governor of Iran’s oil-rich Khuzestan province under the U.S.-backed shah.
Both are now held in Iran.
