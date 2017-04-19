BALTIMORE (AP) — A harbor seal who swan inland and accidentally stranded himself in mud in Delaware is now recovering at the National Aquarium in Baltimore.
Phil the seal was rescued earlier this month after swimming into a muddy area with little water. Aquarium officials say Phil showed signs of declining health when he was located and rescued.
Phil is now recovering at the National Aquarium’s rehabilitation center. Officials say Phil has started to eat on his own and was being treated for dehydration and an eye infection.
Once Phil is healed, he’ll be released back into the ocean.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
- I-5 repaving starts this week: 3 years, 22 miles, ‘some rough commutes’
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray denies knowing accuser in sex-abuse lawsuit, who says ‘I have nothing to hide’
- Boeing plans hundreds of layoff notices for engineers this week
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.