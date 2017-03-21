NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Hanks, Alec Baldwin and Tina Fey are among the stars set to appear on Facebook Live as part of a fundraiser for the American Civil Liberties Union.

Jon Hamm, Amy Poehler, Tracy Morgan and others will also take part in “Stand for Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU,” which will stream on Facebook on March 31. The event will be broadcast from New York and hosted on the Facebook pages of Stand for Rights, Funny or Die and The Huffington Post.

The ACLU has been active in the legal fight against President Donald Trump’s travel bans. ACLU executive director Anthony Romero says the telethon will allow the group to “fight even harder to defend the rights guaranteed by our Constitution.”