HAARLEM, Netherlands (AP) — A rare handwritten poem signed by Anne Frank is expected to sell for thousands of euros when it is auctioned in the Netherlands.
The eight-line poem, half of which was copied from a Dutch book of verse, is dated March 28, 1942, shortly before Anne and her family went into hiding from the Netherlands’ wartime Nazi occupiers in a secret apartment in an Amsterdam canal house.
The poem, being auctioned Wednesday afternoon, is accompanied by a letter of authenticity from the seller, Anne’s former school friend Jacqueline van Maarsen. The poem is addressed to Van Maarsen’s late sister, Christiane.
Maatje Mostart of the Anne Frank Foundation says there is no doubt about the poem’s authenticity.
Most Read Stories
- UW cornerback Darren Gardenhire announces he's leaving team
- Cops, homelessness and goodbye to Pronto: Seattle’s new budget
- Boeing goes outside for new Commercial Airplanes CEO
- Quarter-mile walk from light rail to Sea-Tac could get a little cozier
- Thanksgiving, Apple Cup travel alert: ‘Parade of storms’ to bring rain, wind, mountain snow
Anne died in a Nazi concentration camp at age 15.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.