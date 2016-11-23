HAARLEM, Netherlands (AP) — A rare handwritten poem signed by Anne Frank is expected to sell for thousands of euros when it is auctioned in the Netherlands.

The eight-line poem, half of which was copied from a Dutch book of verse, is dated March 28, 1942, shortly before Anne and her family went into hiding from the Netherlands’ wartime Nazi occupiers in a secret apartment in an Amsterdam canal house.

The poem, being auctioned Wednesday afternoon, is accompanied by a letter of authenticity from the seller, Anne’s former school friend Jacqueline van Maarsen. The poem is addressed to Van Maarsen’s late sister, Christiane.

Maatje Mostart of the Anne Frank Foundation says there is no doubt about the poem’s authenticity.

Anne died in a Nazi concentration camp at age 15.