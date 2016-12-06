MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — The creator and director of the Broadway hit “Hamilton” will serve as honorary chairs of a committee giving someone a shot at a four-year scholarship to their alma mater.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail will help choose the first recipient of the Wesleyan University Hamilton Prize for Creativity, which was announced in June.
The full-tuition scholarship will be awarded to an incoming student who submits a written work judged to “best reflect originality, artistry and dynamism.”
In addition to Miranda and Kail, the 14-member committee will include other noted Wesleyan alums including Lemony Snicket author Daniel Handler, singer Amanda Palmer of the punk duo Dresden Dolls, and Matthew Weiner, creator of the TV show “Mad Men.”
Kail and Miranda graduated from the Middletown, Connecticut, university in 1999 and 2002, respectively.
