GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers are calling on Palestinians to attack Israeli forces in Jerusalem after a sacred site was closed following a deadly assault there.
Hamas described the closure of the site — known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount — in a statement Saturday as a “religious war” and Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum called on the Palestinian “uprising” to target the Israeli army and West Bank settlers.
Israel made the rare move after three Palestinian assailants opened fire there Friday, killing two Israeli police officers before being shot dead. The attackers were devout Muslim citizens of Israel.
The Muslim-administered site is revered by both Muslims and Jews. Israel says it won’t reopen before Sunday.
Most Read Stories
- Fox Business show slams Seattle as ‘socialist hellhole’
- Phthalates found in powdered mac-and-cheese mixes
- ‘Life is ridiculous’: Why two dozen Lamborghinis rolled through downtown Seattle VIEW
- Eels from overturned truck slime cars on Oregon highway VIEW
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
Hamas has staged a rally celebrating the attack.