GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Hamas rulers are mourning the killing of a Tunisian aviation expert who supervised the militant group’s drone program. Hamas has accused Israel of assassinating him.

Hamas militants received dozens of mourners, including officials and gunmen from other Palestinian groups, in a tent erected in a Gaza City park.

The 49-year-old Mohammed Alzoari was found gunned down in his car near his home in Sfax, Tunisia, on Thursday. Hamas says he joined its military wing in 2006 and led the development of its drones.

Hamas claims it has both surveillance and attack drones. During the 2014 Gaza-Israel conflict, Hamas released aerial footage of parts of Israel. In September, Israeli warplanes shot down a Hamas surveillance drone off the Gaza coast.

It’s not known whether the group has attack drones.