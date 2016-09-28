ORINDA, Calif. (AP) — A California couple is recovering after the woman was shot and her husband was assaulted following what they thought was an early Halloween prank by their son.
Tom Spalding tells KGO-TV (http://abc7ne.ws/2cBQ0fr ) two men wearing Halloween masks approached them in their driveway in the Bay Area city of Orinda. Spalding says he was pistol whipped after giving up his wallet. He says his wife resisted because she thought it was a joke. He says one of them men shot her twice.
The couple’s son ran outside to find his mother shot in the left arm and lower hip.
The 70-year-old Carol Brown was taken to a hospital and police say she is in stable condition.
Police are looking for suspects in the case.
Information from: KNTV-TV.
