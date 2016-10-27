PHOENIX (AP) — In Arizona, jack-o’-lanterns may not be the only things melting this Halloween.

The state is in the midst of a heat wave that has made this October one of the hottest in years, with lengthy runs of 90-plus degree days in Phoenix and Tucson that could break a record Thursday.

“Fingers crossed Halloween is in the 80s,” said Andrew Deemer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

A high-pressure ridge is the culprit. Centered just west of the southern Baja peninsula of Mexico, it stretches north through Arizona and into Utah. The ridge is expected to heat things up through the weekend before moving east early next week.

While other parts of the country are enjoying cool breezes and changing fall leaves, people in Phoenix are still wearing shorts and flip-flops and splashing in swimming pools.

The city could hit a high of 98 degrees Thursday, tying a record set in 2001. Just reaching 90 would make 23 consecutive days of scorching temperatures, approaching the October record of 25 days set back in 1952, Deemer said.

In Tucson, residents endured an 18-day streak of 90 degrees or higher until Tuesday, when the temperature topped out at 88. The previous stretch of high October heat ran for 20 days in 1991.

“It has been a while since we’ve seen a stretch like this,” Tucson meteorologist Greg Mollere said. “But it happens.”

The city has been running 8 to 12 degrees above normal for the past week. The heat wave is predicted to peak Thursday at 97 degrees, which would surpass the record high for that date of 94 in 1937.

Arizonans are taking the heat into account when it comes to Halloween activities such as finding the perfect pumpkin. At Tolmachoff Farms in Glendale, the pumpkin patch is shaded, but there was no escaping the sun for those checking out the petting zoo, gardens and mini train. Several parents didn’t seem to mind the temperature while trying to get a festive photo.

Owner Bill Tolmachoff, who has been running the pumpkin patch for 20 years, said crowds definitely pick up in the evening. He thinks people may have procrastinated because of the heat.

“People are now thinking ‘We’ve got to do this. It’s not going to cool off,” Tolmachoff said.

Taylor Badger, 17, of Glendale, who was snapping photos of the hay-and-pumpkin scenery, said it felt strange to be doing Halloween activities in summer clothes.

“I remember being a little kid and carving pumpkins wearing long sleeves and pants,” said Badger, who was wearing a denim skirt. “It’s just not like that anymore.”

