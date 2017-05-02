NEW YORK (AP) — Halle Berry has signed on for VH1’s show honoring moms ahead of Mother’s Day.
The cable channel says the Oscar-winning actress will honor a mother from the nonprofit domestic violence organization, the Jenesse Center, at “Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms.” VH1 says the second annual edition of the show will include stars paying tribute to their mothers.
Other scheduled guests include Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, Kelly Rowland, Robin Thicke, Maxwell and DJ Khaled.
“Blackish” star Anthony Anderson will host alongside actress and former MTV VJ La La Anthony.
Most Read Stories
- Here's how Seattle's May Day rallies and marches unfolded WATCH
- May Day: Here’s what we know about today’s events in Seattle VIEW
- Former Washington Gov. Mike Lowry, table-pounding liberal, dies at 78 VIEW
- ESPN's Todd McShay on Seahawks' draft: 'They killed it' --- and more reaction from draft analysts
- What’s with all the cars with over-tinted windows?
The show premieres May 8 at 10 p.m. on VH1.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.