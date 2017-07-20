SAN DIEGO (AP) — Taron Egerton is no match for Channing Tatum in a fight and Halle Berry can hold her liquor. Those are just a few of the messages Comic-Con audiences got Thursday at the Hall H panel for “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” that kicked off the annual fan convention.
The raucous panel promoting the spy sequel went to a new level when Berry downed the half a pint of whiskey that Tatum poured for her in one gulp. Berry and Tatum are new additions to the franchise as American spies called the Statesman.
Audiences also saw a few sequences from the film, including one where Egerton faces off against Tatum’s Kentucky cowboy and loses. Egerton says he is nothing compared to Tatum strength-wise.
“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” hits theaters Sept. 22.
Most Read Stories
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Federal judge: ‘The citizens of Seattle are not going to pay blackmail for constitutional policing’
- '450 square feet of fear': Renter dreads rising cost for Fremont studio apartment | Seattle Sketcher
- Man shot at Seattle's Golden Gardens Park amid apparent gunfight
- Pac-12 football preview: Washington an overwhelming favorite in the North