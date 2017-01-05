HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Signaling the 2017 Pennsylvania Farm Show is about to open, the event’s annual butter sculpture has been revealed.
The sculpture unveiled Thursday is called “A Culture of Stewardship.” It pays tribute to dairy farmers, who the artists say are stewards of the land, air, water and community.
About a half-ton of butter was used to create the piece, which shows a landscape of farms and undulating hillsides giving way to forest-covered peaks.
Husband and wife suburban Philadelphia sculptor team Jim Victor and Marie Pelton say they think the piece uniquely depicts the characteristics of Pennsylvania.
Most Read Stories
- KOMO cuts positions in newsroom
- UW seismologists ready to record rumble of Seahawks fans at playoff game vs. Lions
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Live updates from CES 2017 in Las Vegas: T-Mobile moves to one plan for all
- Man dangling by neck from Colorado ski lift saved by professional slackliner
The farm show gets underway Saturday for the general public at the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex in Harrisburg. It wraps up Jan. 14.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.