MIAMI (AP) — A former Haitian coup leader is expected to avoid a life sentence in a plea deal he’s scheduled to make in a U.S. court.
Federal court records in Miami show Guy Philippe will plead guilty Monday. Philippe had been scheduled to stand trial May 1.
Philippe faced a potential life prison sentence if convicted of drug smuggling and money laundering conspiracy charges. His attorney, Zeljka Bozanic, confirmed he’ll plead guilty in a deal with prosecutors that avoids a life sentence.
Philippe led a 2004 Haitian uprising that ousted then-President Jean-Bertrand Aristide. He was elected to the Haitian Senate in November but was arrested and brought to the U.S. in January before taking office.
Most Read Stories
- New wife feels sting of inheritance-plan snub | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle’s March for Science draws thousands on Earth Day — including a Nobel Prize winner WATCH
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Cowlitz Tribe opening $510M casino complex they hope will draw 4.5M visitors VIEW
- Huskies show off talent in spring scrimmage, focus on season ahead VIEW
Philippe unsuccessfully claimed he was immune from U.S. charges as a senator.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.