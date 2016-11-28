PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Electoral officials in Haiti say Jovenel Moise apparently has won the presidency, based on preliminary results that give him 55 percent of the votes cast in the Nov. 20 election against 26 other candidates.

Moise was the leading candidate in first-round balloting last year and headed for a runoff. But that election was later annulled after a Haitian commission reported finding what appeared to be significant fraud and misconduct.

This time no runoff will apparently be needed because the candidate of ex-President Michel Martelly’s Tet Kale party got over 50 percent in the election redo.

Second-place candidate Jude Celestin had 19.5 percent in the preliminary count.