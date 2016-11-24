JERUSALEM (AP) — Firefighters have reined in a blaze that spread across Israel’s third-largest city of Haifa and forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.
Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says some 14 small fires were still raging on Friday in several spots around the country.
He says a small village in the forests near Jerusalem was evacuated overnight. Overall, five people have been arrested on suspicion of arson.
The blazes began three days ago at the Neve Shalom community near Jerusalem. Backed by dry, windy weather, they later spread elsewhere near Jerusalem.
Fires also raged in the northern area of Zichron Yaakov. There have been no casualties but hundreds of homes have been damaged.
The country’s leaders have raised the possibility that Arab assailants had intentionally set the blazes.
Most Read Stories
- Mariners acquire shortstop Jean Segura and two other players from Diamondbacks for Taijuan Walker and Ketel Marte
- She’s pondering relocating to Canada for long-distance love | Dear Carolyn
- Lodge Sports Grille preps new locations as existing ones go into Chapter 11 bankruptcy
- Nooksack tribe boots out 300 members, faces showdown with feds WATCH
- Thanksgiving, Apple Cup travel alert: ‘Parade of storms’ to bring rain, wind, mountain snow
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.