GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan doctor who formerly worked for USA Gymnastics and is facing sexual assault charges has been indicted on child pornography charges.

The child pornography indictment against Dr. Larry Nassar was unsealed Friday in federal court in Grand Rapids. He’s already charged with sexual assault in state court and is a target in civil lawsuits filed by former female gymnasts.

The indictment says Nassar received child pornography and possessed thousands of images, from 2003 through 2016.

Nassar appeared in court Friday and remains in custody. Email and phone messages seeking comment from his attorney weren’t immediately returned.

Prosecutors will hold a news conference Monday.

Besides working for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State University and treated gymnasts from all over Michigan. He was fired earlier this year.