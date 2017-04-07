NEWARK, N.J. — “Jersey Shore” star Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino and his brother have been hit with additional tax fraud charges.
Federal prosecutors said Friday that Michael Sorrentino was indicted on charges including tax evasion, structuring bank deposits to avoid reporting requirements and falsifying records.
Marc Sorrentino was charged with falsifying records to obstruct a grand jury investigation.
They previously pleaded not guilty to charges they filed bogus tax returns on nearly $9 million and claimed millions in personal expenses as business expenses.
They will be arraigned on the new charges April 17.
Michael Sorrentino appeared on all six seasons of the MTV reality TV show “Jersey Shore,” which followed the lives of a group of young Italian-Americans at a house on New Jersey’s famed Atlantic shore and ran from 2009 to 2012.
