NEW YORK (AP) — Gwyneth Paltrow and former Vogue editor Anna Wintour are teaming up to take the actress’ Goop website to print through a partnership with magazine publisher Conde Nast.

Wintour, who is now artistic director at Conde Nast, says that through the Goop brand, Paltrow has built a “thoroughly modern take on how we live today.”

The first issue of Goop magazine is slated for a September newsstand release. The magazine will be published quarterly and will revolve around the wellness themes seen on Goop.com.

Paltrow says in a statement that Wintour is “a powerhouse, and one of the most admirable thought-leaders in media.”

The Oscar-winning actress launched Goop in 2008 as a weekly newsletter.