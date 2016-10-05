HONOLULU (AP) — Federal officials have released high-definition video of a lava lake atop Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, providing a rare close-up glimpse of the powerful summit eruption.

The U.S. Geological Survey released the video Tuesday showing lava breaking through the crusted mantle of the lava lake on the Big Island and splashing up the crater walls.

USGS video producer Stephen Wessells can be seen on the edge of the volcano’s massive summit crater wearing a respirator and hardhat as he captures the images.

The summit eruption has been happening since March 2008. Since then, inflation and deflation has brought the lava in and out of view for visitors to the volcano’s summit.

The footage wouldn’t be possible to obtain otherwise because the area is closed to the public amid volcanic hazards.