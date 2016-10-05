HONOLULU (AP) — Federal officials have released high-definition video of a lava lake atop Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, providing a rare close-up glimpse of the powerful summit eruption.
The U.S. Geological Survey released the video Tuesday showing lava breaking through the crusted mantle of the lava lake on the Big Island and splashing up the crater walls.
USGS video producer Stephen Wessells can be seen on the edge of the volcano’s massive summit crater wearing a respirator and hardhat as he captures the images.
The summit eruption has been happening since March 2008. Since then, inflation and deflation has brought the lava in and out of view for visitors to the volcano’s summit.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks' Doug Baldwin and teammates meet with Seattle Police Department officers
- Report: Oregon expected to start true freshman QB Justin Herbert vs. Huskies
- UW emeritus professor, ‘a brilliant physicist,’ wins Nobel Prize for breakthroughs on matter
- First fame then arrest for Saudi teen who chatted up U.S. woman
- Oregon assistant coach says Ducks' 12-year win streak vs. Huskies 'not going to end'
The footage wouldn’t be possible to obtain otherwise because the area is closed to the public amid volcanic hazards.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.