THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say gunfire struck the student life center on the campus of a south Georgia university, prompting a brief lockdown.
Thomas University said in a statement that no one was injured, and police and sheriff’s officials responded Monday to the campus in Thomasville.
Thomasville police say there were reports of people riding in a white car and a green car near the campus and firing at each other. Officers were searching for those vehicles Monday afternoon.
School officials said the campus was locked down around 2:45 p.m. Monday. It had warned students via Twitter of “an active shooter” on the campus. Less than 15 minutes later, the university said the lockdown had ended.
Most Read Stories
- Mexico City is a parched and sinking capital
- Students frustrated trying to get into UW’s strict engineering program
- Officials say damage to sewage plant in Discovery Park is catastrophic
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Nordstrom’s big, beautiful stores are losing ground VIEW
Thomasville, a city of about 18,000 people, is about 30 miles northeast of Tallahassee, Florida.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.