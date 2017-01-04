WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Park Police say several weapons, including two guns in a violin case, have been found along the Potomac River in Washington.
Authorities say a woman walking in the woods around a canal that runs along the river found the violin case Wednesday morning. After law enforcement officers arrived, more guns and ammunition, some in pails, others in plastic garbage bags, were found.
Park Police spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Rose says investigators don’t know how or when the weapons were put along the canal. She says a variety of weapons were recovered, including long guns and pistols.
The D.C. police bomb squad was conducting a sweep of the area.
