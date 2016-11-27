KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say gunmen have shot and killed a senior police officer and a member of the minority Ahmadi community in separate targeted killings.
Sindh Province Police Chief A.D. Khowaja says Monday that in overnight violence gunmen riding on motorcycles fired several bullets at the vehicle of police officer Faiz Shigri, killing him on the spot and wounding his assistant in eastern Karachi.
Khowaja said a sectarian motive is possible behind the attack. Shigri was from Pakistan’s minority Shiite community.
Another officer, Nasir Afridi, said gunmen on motorcycles shot and killed Sajid Mehboob, 55, a member of the minority Ahmadi community, outside his house.
Multiple militant groups operate in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city.
