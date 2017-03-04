PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say unidentified gunmen have killed a prominent attorney in an apparent targeted shooting in a northwestern town near a tribal region bordering Afghanistan.
Khalid Khan, a police officer in Shabqadar, says two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fired on Mohammed Jan Gigyani when he was driving his car Saturday. Khan said Gigyani was critically wounded and died en route to a hospital.
Khan says Gigyani was a prominent lawyer affiliated with the secular Qaumi Watan political party.
Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of Pakistani Taliban militants claimed responsibility for the killing. Spokesman Asad Mansoor said the group will continue such attacks.
Shabqadar is near Mohmand tribal region and located in Charsadda district where suicide bombers killed eight people near a court complex last week.
