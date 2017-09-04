QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani official says gunmen have ambushed a paramilitary patrol, killing three troops, including a lieutenant colonel, and wounding another three.

Ali Ahmed Gishkori, a tribal police official, says the attack on the Frontier Corps happened Monday in Panjgur district, in the southwestern Baluchistan province, which borders Iran and Afghanistan.

No one has claimed the attack. Previous attacks in Baluchistan have been carried out by separatists as well as Islamic militants.