QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say gunmen have ambushed a navy vehicle, killing two navy men and wounding three others in the southwestern coastal town of Jiwani.
Police official Abdul Hakim says the attackers opened fire on the vehicle late Monday before fleeing the scene.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the attack in Baluchistan province. The province, which borders Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a low-level separatist insurgency and has also seen attacks by Islamic extremists.
No one immediately claimed Monday’s attack.
Most Read Stories
- Mother with knife killed by police was pregnant and had mental-health issues, family says WATCH
- ‘Get back! Get back!’: Seattle police release audio of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles
- In Lacey, a Washington mom grapples with baby’s Zika-caused birth defects VIEW
- SUV goes off cliff near Mount Rainier National Park; 1 dead
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat