KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say gunmen opened fire on a TV crew in the southern port city of Karachi, killing one of them.

Police officer Bashir Barohi says the crew was on its way to cover a hand grenade attack on a police patrol on Sunday when the gunmen attacked their vehicle.

SAMAA TV says 22-year-old Tamour Khan, a satellite technician, was killed.

Barohi says no one was wounded in the attack on the police patrol.

No one has claimed either attack. Karachi is often the scene of political, ethnic and religious violence.