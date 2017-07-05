MADISON, Maine — Police in Maine say a gunman killed three people at several locations before being fatally shot by deputies.
State police say the shootings happened Wednesday morning in the town of Madison.
State police spokesman Steve McCausland says the gunman was then fatally shot by Somerset County deputies.
In addition to the three dead, a fourth person was wounded.
Most Read Stories
- Fourth of July 2017: Your guide to fireworks, parades and more in the Seattle area
- Man held on $3M bail in fatal shooting of wife during Uber ride in Queen Anne
- Microsoft announces global sales-force, marketing reorganization
- Judge tosses speeding ticket in school zone over wordy city sign
- Did last-resort switch push Amtrak train off course?
No further details were available.
The attorney general’s office sent investigators to the scene to review the use of deadly force by sheriff’s deputies.