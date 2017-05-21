PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say gunfire that broke out on a north Philadelphia block where people were listening to music sent nine people to the hospital, two in critical condition.
Police said at least 27 shots were fired shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday near what’s called the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.
Several people who were injured told investigators they were listening to music when two unknown males opened fire into the crowd from across the street.
Media outlets reported that as many as 30 people were on the sidewalk dancing at the time and the shooting was captured live on Facebook.
Police said Sunday morning they didn’t know of any Facebook video.
They said two people were listed in critical condition and the other seven were listed as stable.