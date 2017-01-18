ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — A witness says military police have fired weapons near the port in Ivory Coast’s largest city and soldiers are responding to the scene.

Jose Gauthe, who works at the port, said he fled after military police opened fire Wednesday, and that many residents of Abidjan’s Treichville district fear violence and staying inside.

Ivory Coast has been gripped by unrest since Jan. 6 when some soldiers staged a mutiny over pay. On Tuesday, two soldiers were killed in clashes in the capital, Yamoussoukro, the first time the crisis turned deadly. Military police also fired their weapons in several cities.

President Alassane Ouattara was presiding over a meeting with his new cabinet on Wednesday and the government is expected to issue a statement after.