SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Rebels attacked a police squad in the Indian portion of Kashmir, triggering a gunbattle that left three civilians, one officer and an assailant dead, police said Sunday.

Senior police officer S.P. Pani said the unit came under fire Saturday night as it reached a road accident site on a key highway connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of India.

He said the dead civilians were road construction officials of a private company.

Police believe two insurgents escaped under the cover of darkness after the officers swiftly retaliated in Malpora , a village 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of Srinagar, the main city in the Indian-held Kashmir.

On Sunday, thousands of people participated in the burial of the militant who came from a village in the Indian portion of Kashmir. They chanted “Go India, Go Back,” ”We Want Freedom” amid a gun salute by militants who joined the procession.

Insurgents have been fighting for Kashmir’s independence from India or merger with neighboring Pakistan since 1989.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge Islamabad denies. Pakistan says it only provides moral and diplomatic support to them. India and Pakistan have fought two wars for control of Kashmir, which is divided between them by a cease-fire line.